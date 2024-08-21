'Prata Corner' suspended for infestation

The halal Indian-Muslim eatery Al Jasra Restaurant at 459 Changi Road has been suspended for infestation.

According to the Singapore Food Agency, the suspension is from Aug 20 to Sept 2.

Al Jasra, which had accumulated 12 demerit points within 12 months, was also fined $800. The demerit points were given for two counts of failure to keep the premises free of infestation.

The eatery is popularly known as Prata Corner, a favourite haunt for supper. Al Jasra is a 24-hour eatery offering at least 15 varieties of prata and is famous for its prata buffet.

An eatery that has accumulated 12 or more demerit points within 12 months can have its licence suspended for two or four week, or even cancelled.

All its food handlers will have to re-attend and pass the WSQ Food Safety Course Level 1 before they can resume work as food handlers.

Members of the public who come across poor food safety practices in food establishments should not to patronise such outlets and provide feedback via the online form or by calling the SFA Contact Centre at 6805 2871.