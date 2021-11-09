Quarantine-free air travel between Singapore and Malaysia from Nov 29

Vaccinated travellers will be able to take flights between Changi Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport without quarantine from Nov 29.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Malaysia Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTLs) in a joint statement yesterday.

There will be six designated flights for quarantine-free travel between the countries for a start. Applications for the scheme will start from Nov 22, and more details will be announced soon.

The two prime ministers had spoken on the phone yesterday and agreed it was timely to progressively resume cross-border travel in a safe manner, given the "significant progress that both countries have made in vaccinating their respective populations and managing the Covid-19 pandemic", said the statement.

The reopening covers only air travel, and does not include land travel via the Causeway or Second Link.

In a Facebook post, PM Lee said: "We are also discussing reopening travel across the Causeway and the Second Link. We look forward to launching a similar VTL scheme between Singapore and Johor in the near future."

Datuk Seri Ismail said the VTLs are another important milestone in the longstanding cooperation between both countries.

Singapore's Transport Minister S. Iswaran said in a Facebook post that businesses will welcome the return of quarantine-free travel, and citizens in both countries will be able to reunite with their loved ones after nearly two years.

Singapore had earlier announced VTLs with 13 other countries, including Australia, Britain and the United States.