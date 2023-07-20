Renovation company hired by pregnant woman stops work after getting 96% of payment

A company hired by the woman to renovate her home left the work unfinished after receiving most of the payment.

A pregnant pause?

A company hired by a woman in a family way to renovate her home left the work unfinished after receiving most of the payment.

The Stomper has since found others who were similarly left in the lurch by the company, R3 Design and Build.

She recounted: "I engaged them when I was in the third trimester of my pregnancy last September. They hacked my house, left it and were gone after taking about 96 per cent of the payment."

She told Stomp the full amount was $58,000 and she had paid $55,608.

The Stomper shared screenshots of the WhatsApp messages where she tried in vain to get a refund from the company in March.

"I have since engaged a second reno company to finish up their work," she said.

"I've approached my MP for help, but they said it was not a scam as work did start though not completed. Hence, it was a 'dispute'.

"I have since gathered about five other victims who engaged the same company and are in the same situation."

R3 Design and Build is listed on the website Singapore Scam with about 10 complaints against them.

A Facebook user Durrah Atiqah Umar also complained about the company in November last year.

She said: "In May, the director of the company, Raymond, decided he did not want to proceed with the work even though 75 per cent was already paid.

"Thus we asked for a refund for work that was not done but received no reply up to this date. The company owes us roughly $6,000 to $7,000."