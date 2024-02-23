Reopening of 7 NPPs delayed by renovation disruptions

Telok Blangah neighbourhood police post is among the affected places.

The reopening of seven redesigned neighbourhood police posts (NPPs) will be delayed following disruptions to renovation work that affect key equipment.

According to the police in a Facebook post on Feb 23, the affected places include Telok Blangah, Commonwealth, Kim Keat, Kebun Bahru, Kampong Kembangan and Tampines North. The reopening of these six NPPs is delayed for two months.

These NPPs, which were closed for renovation in April 2023, will now reopen in May 2024 instead of March.

The reopening of the seventh NPP – Hougang – will be delayed until the third quarter of 2025.

The delay stems from disruptions to works affecting key equipment that provides automatic police services, such as self-help kiosks to report crime and self-service dropboxes for returning of found property, added the police.

In addition, Hougang NPP was also affected by power-related issues.

In 2023, the police also delayed the reopening of Clementi, Dover, Thomson, Aljunied, Paya Lebar, Bedok and Changkat NPPs due to the same reasons.

Those who need police services during the renovation period are advised to go to the next nearest NPP or to neighbourhood police centres.

For non-emergency cases, residents can also use the online services of the electronic Police Centre at police.gov.sg/e-services.

Residents in need of urgent police assistance should call 999 immediately.