Return of New Year’s Eve fireworks in Marina Bay boosts business for eateries offering views

The countdown to 2023 will culminate in a seven-minute fireworks display as part of the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown.

With the return of fireworks to Marina Bay for New Year’s Eve celebrations after two years, restaurants offering views of the display are reporting brisk business, with many venues almost fully booked.

This year, the countdown to 2023 will culminate in a seven-minute fireworks display as part of the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown. It will be the first countdown fireworks show since Covid-19 surfaced in 2020.

The full lifting of restrictions this year, with no limits on group-size dining, for example, has also put more people in a party mood to usher in the new year, temporarily banishing concerns of an economic slowdown and persistent inflation .

The 1-Group, which runs bayfront restaurant Monti, saw keen interest from diners as early as mid-November. Monti, which has a panoramic view of Marina Bay, is almost fully booked for New Year’s Eve.

“Last year’s New Year’s Eve celebrations were bound by restrictions with no fireworks; hence, there is an increase in reservations throughout the group this year,” said Ms Valerie Tan, assistant marketing manager at 1-Group.

Monti has a panoramic view of Marina Bay. PHOTO: MONTI

It is also getting larger bookings of up to 20 people.

Similarly, Marina Bay Sands (MBS), which has restaurants atop its SkyPark and along its waterfront promenade, is a beneficiary.

Rooftop restaurants Spago by Wolfgang Puck and Lavo Singapore are fully booked for dinner with limited seats available for walk-ins. Bread Street Kitchen & Bar and Yardbird – both of which are at ground level and offer a prime vantage point to view the fireworks – are still accepting walk-ins and reservations for diners.

Multi-concept venue Ce La Vi, also atop MBS, had most of the slots for its restaurant and Sky Bar sold out by the start of December.

Customers are also willing to pay a premium. A five-course dinner at the restaurant costs $298++ per person for the New Year’s Eve menu, while tickets to the SkyBar cost $48 from 6pm. Limited walk-ins are still accepted at the Club Lounge till 6am, with tickets at $98 from 10pm.

“Market response has shown us that the hunger for exciting experiences is at an all-time high,” said the venue’s head of marketing Clement Toh.

The view from Ce La Vi. PHOTO: CE LA VI

Across the bay in Customs House, tables at Caffe Fernet are largely sold out since bookings started on Dec 1. More tables have been added.

Apart from six hours of free-flow beverages, the restaurant has two DJs and is offering snacks till midnight in addition to the fixed dinner menu.

Prices range from $330 per guest for seats at the indoor bar to $400 per guest for outdoor high tables with unrestricted views of the bay and fireworks. A limited number of free-standing tickets costing $150 will be available for walk-ins on the day.

Prices range from $330 per guest for seats at Caffe Fernet’s indoor bar to $400 per guest for outdoor high tables with unrestricted views of the bay and fireworks. PHOTO: CAFFE FERNET/FACEBOOK

“The full reopening has been great for us... business recovery is largely stable and in an upward trajectory and is now similar to previous years at Caffe Fernet,” said Ms Guoyi Gan, co-founder and managing director of Jigger & Pony Group, which runs the restaurant.

“Challenges such as manpower concerns and inflation costs definitely continue to be a concern, but we are prepared and looking forward to the New Year’s Eve celebrations next week.”