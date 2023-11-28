Road closures for Dec 1-3 Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon

Participants running the half-marathon at the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon on Dec 4, 2022.

Ahead of the Dec 1-3 Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM), organisers Ironman Group have announced road closures and alternative traffic and transport arrangements for the weekend.

Sections of the city, including Nicoll Highway, National Stadium, Beach Road, Marina Boulevard and the Central Business District (CBD) will be closed to the public.

Additionally, some buildings along the CBD, Nicoll Highway MRT and OCBC Arena will also be considered dead zones and will have no vehicular access, pick-ups and drop-offs.

As there will be no train services in the early hours of Dec 2 and 3, SCSM has partnered with ShareTransport to provide runners with shuttle bus services from 26 locations to help runners get to the starting line.

In 2023, the half marathon event will have a new return route after splitting from the marathon event, allowing for more spectators to cheer on the participants along the roads at Esplanade and Suntec.

Runners will get to soak in landmarks like the Singapore Flyer, War Memorial Park and the Merlion.

Ironman Group said that it had consulted partners and authorities to plan a route, manage traffic and create a seamless race experience for runners, spectators and the public.

Jeff Edwards, Ironman Group managing director of Asia, said: “Ensuring the safety of runners and the public is our top focus.

“We have carefully designed the new racecourse in close coordination with Sport Singapore and other stakeholders to ensure a safe and remarkable event that will enthral both runners and spectators.”

More details of the road closures and transport arrangements can be found here.