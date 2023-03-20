Rochor ruckus: Man tries to grab woman's phone as she films him chasing companion

A man allegedly assaulted a woman in Rochor, and harassed passers-by who stopped to see what was going on.

According to a post on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, the woman who took the video of the incident said it occurred in Selegie Road on Sunday (March 19) at 6.02am.

She and her husband were on their way to Tekka Centre when they saw a stationary BMW M4 at the junction between Selegie Road and Serangoon Road.

The car was in the leftmost lane, with its hazard lights switched on.

In the video, a woman is seen running past the BMW, while a man in a green T-shirt runs after her. Two women also run after the man.

The man shouts at the first woman, before pulling her towards the car.

In the next part of the video, the man is once again seen chasing a woman.

While doing so, he notices a passenger inside a car recording his actions, and rushes towards the person. Vulgarities are heard in the background, and the man is pulled away by his female companions.

Later, he once again rushes towards the car that was filming him, but this time the car takes off.

Tries to grab phone

According to the post, the woman in the car claimed the man attacked her when she was trying to film him chasing and hitting the woman.

She said he reached his hand inside the car to try and grab her phone, and in doing so, pulled her hair and scratched her chest.

The woman said the man similarly hounded other car drivers who stopped to see what was going on, hurling vulgarities at them.

She gave her statement to the police who arrived at the scene later, by which time the man had left.