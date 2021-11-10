Rubbish piling up at void decks of new BTO project Tampines GreenVerge

Piles of rubbish can be seen at the void decks in the area, including places not designated for waste.

SINGAPORE - Residents moving into a new Build-to-Order project, Tampines GreenVerge, are being greeted by uncleared waste left at the void decks and rubbish chute areas, including from renovation works.

This has become a hot topic in a WhatsApp group chat set up by residents of Block 622A Tampines Avenue 12, one of the 20 blocks in the project.

One of the residents in the WhatsApp chat group, who only wanted to be known as Mr Kumar, said the piles of rubbish have been growing since he moved into his unit on Nov 3. He added that he also saw waste left in many locations when he checked his place out after receiving his keys in August.

In photos that he shared with The Straits Times, many big and bulky cardboard boxes and styrofoam pieces, which held items such as TVs, can be seen at the void decks in the area, including in places not designated for waste.

Unwanted doors and used pallet boxes can also be found stacked against walls there.