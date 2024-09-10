Say goodbye to parcels scattered at HDB void decks

The Courier Hub Scheme provides delivery personnel with a safe and convenient space to sort and handle parcels within HDB carparks.

Parcels strewn across the void decks of HDB flats have long been a bugbear of residents across the island.

However, the formalisation of the Courier Hub Scheme by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and Housing and Development Board (HDB) may finally bring an end to such practices.

Minister for National Development Desmond Lee shared the news on his Facebook page, highlighting the collaborative efforts between government agencies, delivery platforms and stakeholders.

The Courier Hub Scheme was piloted in 2021 and 2022. Shopee Express and Ninja Van were among various stakeholders who participated in the pilot which provided delivery personnel with a "safe and convenient space" to sort and handle parcels within HDB carparks.

Interested companies can apply to use parking lots at HDB multi-storey carparks located across Singapore to support their delivery activities. They can refer to HDB’s website for more information and FormSG for application submission.

The carparks were selected based on availability of space and feedback received, and can be optimised to improve the workflow of courier companies while providing timely deliveries to consumers.

"Through the pilot, we saw increased productivity and reduced outbound delivery times, allowing customers to receive their parcels earlier," Mr Lee said.

The announcement was met with approval from netizens.

Facebook user Trevor Soo wrote: "Sounds good. Just don't take my lot, alright? Haha."