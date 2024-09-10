 Say goodbye to parcels scattered at HDB void decks, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Say goodbye to parcels scattered at HDB void decks

Say goodbye to parcels scattered at HDB void decks
The Courier Hub Scheme provides delivery personnel with a safe and convenient space to sort and handle parcels within HDB carparks.PHOTO: DESMOND LEE/FACEBOOK
Farah Daley
Journalist
Sep 10, 2024 03:52 pm

Parcels strewn across the void decks of HDB flats have long been a bugbear of residents across the island.

However, the formalisation of the Courier Hub Scheme by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and Housing and Development Board (HDB) may finally bring an end to such practices.

Minister for National Development Desmond Lee shared the news on his Facebook page, highlighting the collaborative efforts between government agencies, delivery platforms and stakeholders.

The Courier Hub Scheme was piloted in 2021 and 2022. Shopee Express and Ninja Van were among various stakeholders who participated in the pilot which provided delivery personnel with a "safe and convenient space" to sort and handle parcels within HDB carparks.

Interested companies can apply to use parking lots at HDB multi-storey carparks located across Singapore to support their delivery activities. They can refer to HDB’s website for more information and FormSG for application submission. 

The carparks were selected based on availability of space and feedback received, and can be optimised to improve the workflow of courier companies while providing timely deliveries to consumers.

Since there were more than 10 cups of coffee waiting to be delivered, Mr Chen decided to drag the e-bike to a grass patch beside the road and deliver the items on foot.
Singapore

Delivery rider's e-bike stolen after breakdown in Sengkang

Related Stories

Woman who paid for iPad receives only the cover

Shih tzu in Malaysia goes viral for collecting delivery parcels for owner

Man orders 1,300kg of clothes, delivery company leaves them at HDB void deck

"Through the pilot, we saw increased productivity and reduced outbound delivery times, allowing customers to receive their parcels earlier," Mr Lee said.

The announcement was met with approval from netizens.

Facebook user Trevor Soo wrote: "Sounds good. Just don't take my lot, alright? Haha."

We’ve been working closely with stakeholders to support the growth of e-Commerce and to facilitate safer and more...

Posted by Desmond Lee on Sunday, September 8, 2024

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

deliveryPARCELURBAN REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (URA)hdbDESMOND LEEFacebook

Farah Daley

Journalist
fdaley@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Farah Daley