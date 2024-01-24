 SCDF extricates driver from lorry in crash with tipper truck on PIE , Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

SCDF extricates driver from lorry in crash with tipper truck on PIE

When SCDF officers arrived at the scene, they found the lorry driver trapped in his seat. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
Kolette Lim
Jan 24, 2024 10:35 am

A 34-year-old lorry driver had to be extricated from his vehicle after it collided with a tipper truck along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on the evening of Jan 22. 

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident on the PIE towards Tuas before the Jurong West Avenue 2 exit at about 7.30pm that day.

According to Chinese language media outlet Shin Min Daily News, the front of the lorry was severely damaged in the accident, which resulted in blocking off at least two lanes.

When SCDF officers arrived at the scene, they found the lorry driver trapped in his seat.

They freed him from his vehicle using hydraulic rescue equipment, and he was conscious when he was taken to the National University Hospital. 

Police investigations are ongoing.

