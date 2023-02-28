 Seah Im Food Centre reopens after six months of upgrading, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Seah Im Food Centre reopens after six months of upgrading

The food centre will see the return of 38 cooked food and drink stalls, and six non-food stalls.ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
Fatimah Mujibah
Feb 28, 2023 06:27 pm

Seah Im Food Centre in the Harbourfront vicinity will reopen on March 13, after being closed for six months for upgrading works.

The food centre will see the return of 38 cooked food and drink stalls, and six non-food stalls.

Each stall has been fitted with a new exhaust hood to better remove airborne grease, smoke and heat, allowing a cleaner environment for patrons.

Returning stall owners have been retrofitting their stalls since February and will be operational from March 13.

The food centre also has new toilets, tables and stools, and an upgraded ventilation system and new fans.

Located opposite HarbourFront in Telok Blangah, Seah Im Food Centre is managed by the Singapore Land Authority (SLA), and maintained and operated by Knight Frank Property Asset Management.

Six vacant cooked food stalls and 10 non-food stalls will progressively be available for bidding in April.

For more information on available units, interested parties can visit SLA’s leasing portal at http://www.sla.gov.sg/spio

