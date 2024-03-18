Sec 3 students invited to NDP National Education shows after missing out due to Covid-19

Invitations will be sent to parents of current Sec 3 students through MOE’s Parents Gateway portal for their children to attend one of three NDP National Education shows in 2024.

Students who were unable to attend National Day Parade (NDP) National Education (NE) shows due to the Covid-19 pandemic will be invited to the shows in 2024 and 2025.

This applies to current Secondary 3 students in Ministry of Education (MOE) institutions, as well as those who will be in Sec 3 in 2025, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said on March 18.

These students are from the cohorts of Primary 5 who were unable to attend the shows in 2020 and 2021 due to restrictions imposed during the pandemic.

Invitations will be sent to parents of current Sec 3 students on March 20 and 21 through MOE’s Parents Gateway portal for their children to attend one of three NE shows in 2024 – on July 6, July 13 or July 20.

To apply for a ticket, they will have to indicate their interest in attending a show by March 27.

Parents of students who will be in Sec 3 next year will receive their letters in 2025.

Mindef said: “Since 1997, NE shows have been a significant part of our students’ collective NE learning experience.

“This experience aims to celebrate Singapore’s progress as a nation and deepen our youths’ appreciation of the Singaporean identity.”

Students and their parents may contact their respective schools or e-mail ndp24tickets@defence.gov.sg for more information.