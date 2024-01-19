Security and traffic measures at CNY bazaar in Chinatown

Temple Street will be closed to vehicular traffic during certain periods, starting Jan 19.

Enhanced security measures and road closures will be in place at Chinatown, in anticipation of large crowds thronging the Chinese New Year bazaar which will be held till Feb 9, the eve of Chinese New Year.

Police officers, auxiliary police officers and security officers will be deployed from the evening of Jan 19.

This is to ensure the safety and security of the public, said the police.

Diversions to access the bazaar may also be implemented for crowd safety. Specific areas will be locked down if crowd safety thresholds are reached.

The police advised the public to be patient and to follow the instructions of officers. They should not attempt to force their way into crowded or closed-off areas.

Temple Street will be closed to vehicular traffic during certain periods, starting Jan 19. These are:

Mondays to Thursdays, from 4pm to 11pm

Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, from 2pm to 11.59pm

Feb 9 (Chinese New Year Eve) from 2pm to 1.30am the following day

During this period, access will be granted only to police and emergency vehicles. Auxiliary police officers will be deployed to assist and direct motorists.

Parking restrictions will be strictly enforced, and vehicles found parking and causing obstruction will be towed away.

As Chinatown MRT station, which is on the North-East and Downtown lines, is expected to be crowded, commuters are advised to consider using Maxwell MRT station, which is the nearest alternative on the Thomson-East Coast Line.

Those intending to visit Chinatown between Feb 2 to 4 and on Feb 9 can also check in real time how crowded the area is on the Crowd@Chinatown map at go.gov.sg/crowd-at-chinatown, from 6pm on those dates.

The public should avoid the red areas and move towards the amber or green areas.

The police also advise the public to safeguard their belongings and be vigilant against molesters and pickpockets due to the large crowds.

They should look after their belongings at all times, avoid contact and confrontation with unruly crowds, and avoid carrying large amounts of cash or wearing excessive jewellery.

Anyone with information on suspicious people or activities can contact the Internal Security Department on 1800-2626-473, or the police on 999, send an SMS to 71999, or submit the information online at police.gov.sg/iwitness.

The public can also download the SGSecure application to provide information to the authorities.