Sembawang residents to remove PMDs from common areas

Workers painting the charred walls and ceiling at the void deck of Block 482 Admiralty Link on Aug 19, following an Aug 15 fire.

A notice to remove PMDs and PMAs at the void deck of Block 488 Admiralty Link on Aug 19.

Admiralty Drive residents have been asked to remove their personal mobility devices (PMDs) and personal mobility aids (PMAs) from the common areas and keep them in their homes.

Notices from Sembawang Town Council were put up at the void decks of Housing Board blocks in the estate off Sembawang Drive a few days ago, said residents who spoke to The Straits Times.

Residents whose PMDs and PMAs were parked in common areas were given until Aug 20 to remove them.

The town council notice also highlighted the dangers posed by PMDs and PMAs when left in high human-traffic zones like void decks, lift lobbies and corridors.

Obstructing these areas could pose significant risks, especially in emergency situations, it added.

PMDs and PMAs, which include devices like e-scooters and motorised wheelchairs, have been linked to several near-miss incidents involving residents, the town council said in its notice.

When The Straits Times visited the area, only a few PMDs and PMAs were seen in the common areas – most having been removed.

At the 12 HDB blocks in Admiralty Link visited by The Straits Times, only four PMDs and PMAs were seen parked in bicycle spaces at the void decks, amid the clutter of bicycles.

One resident, Mr Syafiq Amirul, said he had parked his PMD at the void deck for a few years. The 32-year-old food delivery rider said: “I saw the notice some days ago. I have already taken mine from the void deck and kept it in my house.”

Meanwhile, another resident, retired accountant Susanna Patrick, 67, said: “It is a good move to remove these devices from common areas. At least, if it catches fire, it can be contained to just the unit.”

In response to queries, Sembawang Town Council said the notice is part of its “ongoing commitment to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents”.

The town council also said it has received numerous complaints from residents about PMDs and PMAs blocking the common areas. These complaints often involved concerns about accessibility, especially for those with mobility issues, and general safety hazards, it said.

On Aug 15, 35 Sembawang residents were evacuated after a fire linked to three PMAs broke out at a void deck.

The town council said it has reminded residents about the proper storage of PMDs and PMAs before but this is the first time a formal notice with a specific deadline has been issued. The aim is not to punish anyone but to ensure compliance for the greater good of the community, it added.

The town council said some residents were initially reluctant to remove their PMDs or PMAs from common areas.

However, after engagement and education on the importance of keeping these areas clear, most residents have complied, the town council said.

It added that the safety of residents is its top priority and it will continue to monitor the situation and take steps to uphold these standards. It urged residents to prioritise safety and avoid actions that could jeopardise lives for personal convenience.