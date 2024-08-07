BTS Suga apologises for riding electric scooter while drunk

BTS' Suga during his solo concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in June 2023. The rapper has apologised for riding an electric scooter while intoxicated.

K-pop boy band BTS member Suga has apologised for riding an electric scooter while intoxicated.

According to Yonhap News, the Yongsan Police Station in Seoul said on Aug 7 that the 31-year-old rapper, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, was questioned for allegedly driving an electric scooter under the influence and has been booked on charges of violating the Road Traffic Act.

The police said he was found lying on the ground alone after falling off his electric scooter on the streets of the Hannam neighbourhood on the night of Aug 6.

Suga is currently serving his mandatory military service as a social service agent, a role that typically involves a regular schedule, allowing him to return home after working hours. He was ruled unfit for regular combat duty, which is believed to be due to an old shoulder injury. He enlisted in September 2023.

Following the news report, both Suga and his label BigHit Music apologised to fans and the public for the incident on the global fan platform Weverse on Aug 7.

In his statement, he admitted that he rode home on an electric scooter after having drinks at dinner on Aug 6.

“I violated road traffic laws without realising that I was not allowed to use an electric scooter while under the influence,” he said.

He added that he fell while trying to park the scooter at his front door and a police officer saw him. The officer conducted a breathalyser test on him, and his licence was revoked and he was fined.

Since 2021, users of electric scooter in South Korea are required to have a driver’s licence.

Suga added: “Although no one was harmed and no facilities were damaged during this incident, I bow my head in apology to everyone as it is my responsibility (to uphold the law) and there is no room for excuses.

“I apologise to everyone who was hurt by my careless and wrong actions, and I will be more careful in my actions to avoid such incidents in the future.”

BigHit Music similarly confirmed the incident. The label, which manages BTS, said: “While returning home drunk, Suga wore a helmet and used an electric scooter. After moving about 500m, he fell while parking.”

It added: “We apologise for disappointing many people due to our artiste’s inappropriate behaviour. We will accept any disciplinary action from his workplace as a social service worker for this misconduct.”

Aside from Suga, five other members of the superstar septet – RM, J-Hope, Jungkook, Jimin and V – are currently serving their mandatory military service. The group’s oldest member Jin, 31, who was the first to enlist among them, was discharged from the army in June.