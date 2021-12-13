Sengkang resident turns common areas into personal warehouse

A Sengkang resident has turned the common corridor and lift lobby into her own storage space for the past few years.

A Stomper who lives at Block 228B Compassvale Walk told Stomp that they have reported this matter to Sengkang Town Council several times, but the situation has only gotten worse.

Residents are concerned that the massive clutter can cause a fire hazard.

In photos shared by the Stomper, the resident's hoarding fills the common corridor, lift lobby and even the staircase landing.

"It's highly obstructing the pathway," the Stomper said.

"When there is an emergency, everybody will be stuck by their stuff."

The Stomper hopes to shed light on this issue so that something can be done about the clutter.

Another neighbour told Shin Min Daily News the items belong to a female resident who lives in a unit next to the lift lobby.

According to the Chinese evening daily, hundred of items including carton boxes, papers, mattresses, refrigerators, cabinets, chairs, and suitcases were stored in the public areas by the resident

She reportedly collects pre-owned items and uses the common area as a personal warehouse.

One resident said the woman lives with her parents and started hoarding items three years ago.

She added that she is moving out to avoid getting into a dispute with the woman.

Stomp has reached out to Sengkang Town Council for comment.