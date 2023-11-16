Sengkang stall clears the air after diner complains about its 3-meat value set

Diner Venus Wee ordered the set meal thinking she would get duck as shown in a poster.

She thought she would be getting duck, not chicken.

After “feeling cheated”, diner Venus Wee went on Facebook to roast the stall for the unsatisfactory experience.

Now, the roast meat stall in Sengkang has come out to clear the air over the incident and apologise.

On Tuesday (Nov 14), Ms Wee posted that she ordered the stall’s $18.80 SuperValue set, which comprises three types of meat, two bowls of rice and one bowl of soup.

The picture displayed by the stall showed duck, char siew and roasted pork, she said.

“But I ended up getting chicken, char siew and roasted pork. Is this even right? We kept staring at the image, and it's really a duck picture.”

She said she approached the stall owner, who told her that the set meal included chicken instead of duck.

In a comment to Ms Wee’s Facebook post, the stall apologised and explained that the picture in the poster is “just for illustration purposes only”.

“For the combo value set, we always allow customers to choose the meat that they want, we also do the same on the GrabFood delivery platform.

“You can always request for your favourite meat mixture for the combo set with our employee.”

The stall went on to clarify that the woman managing operations that day was a new employee and promised that its staff would be “well trained”.

In a second comment, the stall said Ms Wee only approached them after she had eaten her meal.

It was thus unable to change her order.

“You can always change your request before you leave the counter or before you consume the food if you found out that the food prepared by our staff is incorrect,” it wrote.