Seven taken to hospital after accident in Marine Parade involving SBS buses, car and pedestrian

The police were alerted to the accident in Marine Parade Road towards Bedok South Avenue 1 on Saturday afternoon.

A three-year-old child was among six bus commuters who were taken to hospital after two SBS Transit buses, a car and a pedestrian were involved in an accident in Marine Parade Road towards Bedok South Avenue 1.

The police said they were alerted to an accident last Saturday afternoon. They added that the six commuters, aged between three and 73, were conscious when taken to hospital.

A 72-year-old pedestrian who was involved in the accident was also conscious when taken to hospital.

On Monday, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that four people were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, two were taken to Changi General Hospital, and one person was taken to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

Another person was assessed to have minor injuries and did not want to be taken to hospital, said the SCDF.

Police investigations are ongoing.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, SBS Transit vice-president (special grade) of customer experience and communications Grace Wu said: “A pedestrian who had suddenly stepped onto the road and six other passengers who were on our buses were injured. Both bus captains quickly attended to them and medical assistance was deployed.”

She added that the company has reached out to four of the injured passengers, and are still trying to contact the others to offer help where needed.

SBS Transit is assisting the police in their investigations, said Mrs Wu.