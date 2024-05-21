SFA lifts suspension of Peach Garden restaurant over gastroenteritis cases

Two people were hospitalised and have since been discharged, the authorities added.

Chinese restaurant Peach Garden in Thomson Plaza, whose licence was suspended in April after 58 people fell sick after consuming its food, has got the green light from the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) to resume operations.

In a joint statement on May 21, the Ministry of Health and SFA said they had received reports of gastroenteritis involving 58 people after they had consumed food prepared at the restaurant between April 17 and 21.

The restaurant, located at 301 Upper Thomson Road, was then ordered by SFA to suspend operations from April 22. The suspension was lifted on May 20.

SFA is still investigating the gastroenteritis outbreak, and it will take enforcement action if the restaurant is found to have violated the Environmental Public Health (Food Hygiene) Regulations.

During the suspension period, the restaurant complied with measures set down by SFA, the authorities said.

These included disposal of all ready-to-eat food, thawed food and perishable food items. The restaurant also cleaned and sanitised their premises, including equipment and utensils, along with disinfecting food preparation surfaces, tables and floors.

Additionally, all food handlers re-attended and passed the Food Safety Course Level 1, and the food hygiene officers working at the restaurant re-attended and passed the Workforce Skills Qualification (WSQ) Conduct Food and Beverage Hygiene Audit course, the authorities said.

The restaurant has also taken additional steps, such as replacing its ice machine, steamer and light fixture cover, the authorities added.

The restaurant will still be under close surveillance by SFA to ensure it adheres to food safety requirements.

Those who are found to have violated food hygiene regulations can be fined up to $2,000. Repeat offenders can be fined up to $100 every day, or part thereof, during which the offence continues after conviction.

SFA said food safety is a joint responsibility, and reminded food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times.

The authorities advised the public to report to SFA via its online feedback form if they come across establishments practising poor hygiene practices.