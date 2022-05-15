Singapore man claims taxi driver tried breaking into his Bali Airbnb villa

While his friends were fast asleep after a boozy night out in Bali, a Singaporean man woke up to the shocking sight of an intruder scaling the walls of their rented villa.

The intruder was allegedly the taxi driver who had driven the group of friends back to their room earlier.

Relaying the incident in a TikTok video on Thursday (May 12), the man, Kai, said he and his companions were moving out of the Airbnb place after the incident.

"Our cab driver tried to break in and murder us," he claimed.

Explaining the ordeal, Kai said his travelling group had earlier left a nightclub only to realise that their "designated driver" – who was supposed to send them back to their villa – was fast asleep.

"We were all dead drunk, so we were all desperate to go back," he said, adding that a "random" taxi driver approached the group and persuaded them to get into his vehicle.

But the taxi driver allegedly demanded S$40 after bringing them back to the apartment, which is more than the "original price" of $10, Kai said.

“We passed him the money, saying 'this is all we have'. "It was already… unreasonable, but he was like 'pay full amount'.”

The taxi driver then got out of his vehicle, shouting and screaming while running after his friends, Kai claimed, adding that the cabbie tried unsuccessfully to force his way into the apartment.

Two hours later, while his friends were fast asleep in their rooms, Kai said he walked out to the courtyard to retrieve his mobile phone, and noticed the taxi driver scaling the walls of their compound, with some companions in tow.

"Oh my god, this guy is trying to kill us. And he didn't come alone," Kai said.

The cabbie and his companions left after failing to break-in, and Kai said his friends were oblivious to what had happened.

He then shared some advice for those looking to travel to Bali.

"It's best to get a personal chauffeur; one person to drive you throughout the whole trip," he said.