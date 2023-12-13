Singapore remains an Eden in Asia for expats

Singapore was the highest ranked Asian entry, but tied overall in 29th place with Adelaide.

World-class healthcare and education, great food and transportation, safety and cultural diversity.

You name it, Singapore has it. That is why the little red dot still tops the Asian list in the Quality Of Living survey by Mercer.

Vienna, Zurich and Auckland hog the top spots worldwide, according to Bloomberg.

Singapore ranked the highest among Asian countries and tied with Adelaide in Australia in 29th place for worldwide.

The Lion City was rated best in Asia for six consecutive years ending in 2019.

Factors such as political and social environment, health, education, recreation and housing were analysed by Mercer in studying the living conditions in more than 450 cities worldwide.

Vienna tops the list with its vibrant cultural scene, architecture and history.

Zurich comes after with its political stability and top-notch infrastructure.

Auckland is third with its great healthcare and cultural dynamism.

New York ranked 40th – three spots below San Francisco.