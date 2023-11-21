Singapore tourist arrivals dip for 3rd straight month to 1.13 million in October

So far in 2023, Singapore has welcomed some 11.3 million visitor arrivals.

Let's chat about Singapore's latest tourist scene. It seems we've had a bit of a rollercoaster in October.

According to the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), the number of international visitors took a tiny step back from September, but don't worry, it's not all doom and gloom.

So, here's the scoop: In October, we welcomed 1,125,948 tourists. Yep, that's just a tad below September's 1,130,757.

But, get this – it's a whopping 37.8 per cent jump from the 816,833 visitors we had in the same month last year. How awesome is that?

Now, let's talk about where these travellers are coming from.

Indonesia is still at the top of the list, bringing 180,881 visitors to our shores in October, up from the previous month.

China is right behind, although their numbers dipped a little to 122,764.

And here's a fun fact: India has leapfrogged over Malaysia and Australia to grab the third spot with 94,332 visitors.

Malaysia and Australia also saw some decreases, but hey, that's how it goes sometimes.

All in all, we've seen about 11.3 million international tourists so far this year.

We're getting closer and closer to STB's expectation of 12 to 14 million for the whole of 2023.

So, that's the lowdown on Singapore's tourist numbers.

We've had a small setback, but the overall picture? It's looking pretty bright.