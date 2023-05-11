Singaporean woman wins US$10,000 in MrBeast giveaway

A Singaporean woman has won US$10,000 (S$13,250) in a social media giveaway by well-known YouTuber MrBeast.

Instagram user, @Meyyen_, a visual and graphic designer, shared on her Instagram story that she was one of ten followers of MrBeast – out of nearly 40 million – to win the prize.

On May 8, MrBeast shared a photo on Instagram to announce a giveaway commemorating his birthday on May 7. The contest, which had a list of conditions, was open to almost anyone in the world.

On Thursday, the YouTuber shared who the ten lucky winners were on his Instagram story by taking screenshots of the winners' Instagram accounts.

Meyyen was one of them, thanks to this entry:

In her caption, she wrote: "This is the campiest thing I’ve seen in a while and I love it. I will be embodying this energy of abundance going forward. Share for good luck."

Tan then reposted MrBeast's Instagram Story on her account, announcing her as the second winner out of ten people.

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is a popular online personality, entrepreneur and philanthropist.

The 25-year-old American is known for content where he hands out wads of cash to random people on the street, or even buys strangers a luxury car – sometimes for charity, and sometimes just for the fun of it.