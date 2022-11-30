 Singaporeans holidaying in Phuket find hotel room flooded up to their ankles after heavy rains, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Singaporeans holidaying in Phuket find hotel room flooded up to their ankles after heavy rains

Singaporeans holidaying in Phuket find hotel room flooded up to their ankles after heavy rains
SCREENGRABS FROM CYNDERELLYY8 / TIKTOK
Nov 30, 2022 08:35 pm

A Singaporean on vacation in Phuket posted a TikTok video of her flooded hotel room after a torrential downpour on Oct 30. 

Cynthia Choo and her boyfriend were staying at the Thavorn Beach Village & Resort in Phuket when the property got flooded during a storm. 

The 15-second clip, posted on Oct 31, showed snippets of the room covered in murky, ankle-deep waters. 

To make matters worse, Choo said she and her boyfriend suffered from food poisoning the next day as well. 

@cynderellyy8

passing cloud je ni

♬ passing cloud je ni - ayammasakmerah

In a separate TikTok video, Choo showed scenes of the aftermath outside her room and around the resort. It revealed cracked pavements, damaged air conditioner compressors and muddy grounds. 

@cynderellyy8 Replying to @almostshizuka ♬ original sound - Cynthia Choo

To placate their guests, the resort moved the couple to a bigger room and offered them free breakfast and laundry services. 

Influencer Naomi Neo and her son on a family outing to Japanese fine-dining omakase restaurant Sushi Yujo in Tanjong Pagar Road.
Lifestyle

Influencer Naomi Neo’s son develops a taste for caviar

Related Stories

Woman treats migrant workers to bubble tea after seeing them help cyclist who fell

TikTok on 'high alert' in M'sia as tensions rise over election wrangle

Students pay for and organise their own prom at hotel for over 100 graduates

"I really would like to thank the poor hotel staff who stayed up (all) night to (go) door to door and make sure everyone was okay, and then move those that were affected," Choo said. 

Thailand experienced heavy rain and tropical storms over the last two months (Sept and Oct), which caused flooding in most of the country's 77 provinces.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

TIKTOKPhuketflash floodholiday