Singaporean’s marital strife sets Indonesia socmed abuzz

A Singaporean man and his South Korean wife went online and appeared in podcasts to blame each other for their souring 16-year marriage.

She accused him of taking away their four children, including a baby who was still being breastfed, while he claimed she had neglected and hit them.

A marital fight between a Singaporean man and his South Korean wife – both living in Jakarta – has grabbed the attention of Indonesian media in the past week after they went online and appeared in podcasts by well-known YouTubers to blame each other for their souring 16-year marriage.

Tens of thousands of netizens have weighed in on the drama and are taking sides. Even the police have been involved and are investigating the case.

Jakarta police spokesman, Senior Commissioner Ade Ary Syam Indradi, confirmed to reporters that a woman identified by her initials BMJ, but known online as Amy, had lodged a report against a man, identified by his initials WMG alias Aden Wong, and a woman believed to be his personal assistant, TE, on March 6 with “allegations of crimes of adultery and the obstruction of exclusive breastfeeding”.

The scrutiny started after Ms Amy posted footage on Instagram of an altercation between her and Mr Wong, believed to have taken place at an Indonesian hospital on March 1. She is shown chasing after him, their pre-teen daughter and a woman believed to be TE, who is seen carrying an infant in her arms, as they are leaving the hospital.

In an Instagram post, among several others, a teary-eyed Ms Amy claimed she had not seen the baby girl since Jan 21, when her mother-in-law went to her apartment to take the child to their family house where her parents-in-law, husband, and three other children reside. She said she was allowed to look on from a distance for only five minutes.

She said: “What on earth? The mistress can hold the baby but the birth mother cannot touch the baby, cannot feed the baby, cannot even go near the baby. I just wanted to hold the baby so much but they stopped me. I begged them to at least let me feed the baby, but everything was no… I just want my kids back.”

The Straits Times understands that Ms Amy had moved from Singapore to Jakarta with their children, all Singaporeans, in late 2022 to live with Mr Wong.

Ms Amy claimed TE was introduced as her husband’s personal assistant but she discovered later he was having an affair with her. Netizens identified TE as a local dangdut singer from the footage Ms Amy posted.

Even as their relationship turned cold, she gave birth to their fourth child in October 2023. She then claimed she was kicked out of their family house, and had moved to an apartment with her baby.

Ms Amy had also pleaded for help from the employer of Mr Wong, a vice-president of business development at a multinational cargo logistics company, DP World Asia Pacific. On March 8, Mr Wong posted on LinkedIn saying his employment “has ended”, adding: “Thank you for being a part of my professional network. I look forward to staying in touch with you all.”

Ms Amy said all she wanted was to get her children back and settle their divorce through a court in Singapore. Since the news broke, it is not known if they have started legal proceedings in either Indonesia or Singapore.

In the latest development of the family saga, Mr Wong and his eldest child appeared in a podcast on March 10, giving their side of the story from a hotel in Malaysia.

The daughter said Ms Amy had painted her father as “the villain” when she was the one who was “not really speaking the truth.” She said her mother had anger issues which she would take out on her children, with the daughter attempting to slit her wrist multiple times.

“In Singapore (in) 2022 before we moved to Indonesia… almost every day she would drink and then she would get drunk. Then she would… barge into our rooms, some mostly at night, and she would smash everything,” said the daughter. “She would scold us and yell at us and sometimes hit us also.”

In the same podcast, Mr Wong claimed Ms Amy was spreading lies and accused her of child neglect and abuse. He also denied having a mistress, saying his personal assistant was only taking care of the children.

In his defence, Mr Wong said he took the children away so he could protect them as he was unable to divorce her, adding: “I told her I want to divorce her so many times last year. Every time I said that, she would go into the toilet and try to cut herself with the scissors and say ‘I’d rather die’.”

On the recent online chatter about them, Mr Wong said he was surprised by the backlash against him, saying it would be “ridiculous” for him to to put his reputation and job on the line over a purported mistress. He has since been fired by his company, threatened by netizens and become “a punching bag of Indonesia”, he said.

“If you are in my shoes and you know about the abuse that she has unleashed on my kids, how can I… as a father let her even have access to one of the kids?” he added.

“Amy, you have done a lot of things wrong, You have gone too far, really too far,” said Mr Wong, adding: “Look, there was a time to settle this privately, but that has passed. Stop before one of your kids gets hurt by you.”