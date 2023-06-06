S'porean man, 47, dies from heart attack during mountain bike event in Malaysia

A 47-year-old Singaporean man died after suffering a heart attack while participating in a mountain bike event in Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia, on June 3.

Zulkifli Rosli, who lived in Woodlands, was found lying on the streets near a water factory in the southern town of Tampin at around 9:25am, District Police Chief Anuwal Ab Wahab told Shin Min Daily News in a statement.

Zulkifli was rushed to a hospital in Tampin, where he subsequently died.

Autopsy results later revealed that he suffered a heart attack, and the case was classified as a sudden death, the police added.

In a Facebook post on June 5, Zulkifli's wife paid tribute to her late husband, regarding him as "a great man who was loved by everyone”.

The mountain bike event, "Tampin MTB Jamboree 2023: Moncheh Vo. 3", entailed participants completing a roughly 40km route, according to the event's Facebook page.