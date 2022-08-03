Some 50 residents evacuated from Telok Blangah flat after raging fire broke out at 11th-floor unit

As a result of the fire, the entire unit was affected by heat and smoke damage.

Around 50 residents had to be evacuated on Wednesday morning (Aug 03) after a fire broke out at an 11th-floor unit at of a Telok Blangah block.

At about 11.40am, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the fire at Blk 92B Telok Blangah Street 31. Upon arrival, its officers observed that the fire was raging and thick black smoke was emitting from a unit on the 11th floor.

Firefighters from the Alexandra Fire Station forced their way into the unit and extinguished the fire using two water jets, said SCDF. As a result of the fire, the entire unit was affected by heat and smoke damage.

One person was assessed by a paramedic for smoke inhalation, but later refused to be sent to a hospital, it added.

"About 50 occupants from the affected block were evacuated by the police and SCDF as a precautionary measure."

Firefighters forced their way into the unit and extinguished the fire using two water jets. PHOTOS: SCDF/FACEBOOK



The cause of the fire is under investigation.

In a Facebook post, West Coast GRC MP Rachel Ong said several residents had informed her about the fire slightly before noon.

She later visited the block and met with residents, including the owner of the affected unit who she said "is physically unharmed".

Speaking to The Straits Times after, Ms Ong said she was heartened that residents had notified each other using various means about the fire when it broke out.

"As they couldn't be sure when they could returned to their homes, town council members were also on site to give out water to residents who had been evacuated from their homes," she added.

By 2pm, most of the residents - except for those staying on the affected floor - had returned to their homes, said Ms Ong, adding that workers from the town council are helping with the clean-up operations.