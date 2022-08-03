 Some 50 residents evacuated from Telok Blangah flat after raging fire broke out at 11th-floor unit, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Some 50 residents evacuated from Telok Blangah flat after raging fire broke out at 11th-floor unit

Some 50 residents evacuated from Telok Blangah flat after raging fire broke out at 11th-floor unit
As a result of the fire, the entire unit was affected by heat and smoke damage.PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO READER
Wallace Woon
Aug 03, 2022 03:08 pm

Around 50 residents had to be evacuated on Wednesday morning (Aug 03) after a fire broke out at an 11th-floor unit at of a Telok Blangah block.

At about 11.40am, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the fire at Blk 92B Telok Blangah Street 31. Upon arrival, its officers observed that the fire was raging and thick black smoke was emitting from a unit on the 11th floor.

Firefighters from the Alexandra Fire Station forced their way into the unit and extinguished the fire using two water jets, said SCDF. As a result of the fire, the entire unit was affected by heat and smoke damage.

One person was assessed by a paramedic for smoke inhalation, but later refused to be sent to a hospital, it added.

"About 50 occupants from the affected block were evacuated by the police and SCDF as a precautionary measure."

Firefighters forced their way into the unit and extinguished the fire using two water jets. PHOTOS: SCDF/FACEBOOK
 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The SCDF said it was alerted to a fire at 224 Upper Paya Lebar Road at around 11.50am on Aug 1.
Singapore

Maid taken to hospital after suspected gas explosion

Related Stories

Greece, California battle fierce wildfires amid heatwaves

She lost her HDB flat to fire, father to cancer on the same day

Toddlers left alone in burning Marsiling flat referred to Child Protective Services: MSF

In a Facebook post, West Coast GRC MP Rachel Ong said several residents had informed her about the fire slightly before noon.

She later visited the block and met with residents, including the owner of the affected unit who she said "is physically unharmed".

Speaking to The Straits Times after, Ms Ong said she was heartened that residents had notified each other using various means about the fire when it broke out.

"As they couldn't be sure when they could returned to their homes, town council members were also on site to give out water to residents who had been evacuated from their homes," she added.

By 2pm, most of the residents - except for those staying on the affected floor - had returned to their homes, said Ms Ong, adding that workers from the town council are helping with the clean-up operations.

 

[Fire @ Blk 92B Telok Blangah Street 31] At about 11.40am today (3 Aug), SCDF was alerted to a fire at the...

Posted by Singapore Civil Defence Force on Tuesday, August 2, 2022
More On This Topic
Maid taken to hospital after suspected gas explosion in Upper Paya Lebar
Fire insurance alone does not cover full cost of fire in one's home: Insurers

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

FIREShdb