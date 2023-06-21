Soup Spoon at Tampines Mall suspended for 2 weeks after hygiene, admin lapses

The Soup Spoon’s outlet occupies the #B1-K2 basement unit at the mall, which also houses other brands under The Soup Spoon Union’s group.

The Soup Spoon outlet at Tampines Mall has been suspended for two weeks by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) following hygiene and administrative lapses.

The suspension begins on Wednesday, and will run until July 4, said SFA in a statement on its website.

In the statement posted on Wednesday, SFA said the licensee had accumulated 12 demerit points within the last 12 months.

The offences include a failure to keep “the licensed premises free of infestation”, and also failing to register an assistant.

Each of the offences carry six demerit points each.

Besides the fine and suspension, the outlet’s food handlers will also be required to re-attend and pass a food safety course before they are allowed to resume work. Food hygiene officers working at the affected eateries will also be required to re-attend and pass a more advanced food safety course.

“SFA takes a serious view of these offences and would like to remind food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times, and to engage only registered food handlers,” it said, adding that it would not hesitate to take action against those who violate the Environmental Public Health Act.

It also urged members of the public who observe poor food safety practices in food establishments to not patronise these outlets, and instead make a report through the SFA’s online feedback form (https://www.sfa.gov.sg/feedback) or call the SFA Contact Centre at 6805-2871.