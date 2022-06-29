South-east Asia's largest suspended LED sky screen to be built in Singapore

The location of the 200m screen is yet to be decided.

Singapore will be home to the largest interactive suspended LED sky screen in South-east Asia. It will be able to broadcast live sporting events, concerts and other shows.

Modelled after the Shimao Tianjie Sky Screen in Beijing, China, the screen, whose location is yet to be disclosed, is set to be 200m long. Some $200 million will be pumped into building it.

Beijing's Sky Screen, which stretches above a pedestrian walkway at a mixed-use development, The Place, is 250m long with several sound systems. It was built in 2006 but has been upgraded over the years.

Singapore's equivalent will be built by Chinese property management and media company The Place Holdings, which signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Wednesday (June 29), with Stellar Lifestyle, which manages retail and advertising space in Singapore's MRT network.

"The location is still being finalised, but once that is done, it will take about one to 1½ years to be constructed," said Mr Fan Xianyong, chief executive of The Place Holdings, speaking to the media before the signing of the MOU at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

Mr Fan added that the sky screen here would be an enhanced version of the one in Beijing, and was expected to serve as a catalyst for new tourism and retail experiences in Singapore.

The two firms' collaboration covers the development of various platforms.

Mr Seah Moon Ming, chairman of SMRT Corporation, said it was jointly developing interactive media solutions and innovative business offerings with The Place Holdings.

"We look forward to seeing the enlivened stations and surrounding neighbourhoods that will connect better with commuters and communities," added Mr Seah.

Tourism experts said such an attraction would benefit Singapore by providing an additional offering for tourists to explore.

Dr Michael Chiam, senior lecturer in tourism at Ngee Ann Polytechnic, said its proposed location will also be important.

"If it can be incorporated into an existing place in Orchard Road, it could certainly help to rejuvenate that area," said Dr Chiam, adding that the content on the sky screen must be relevant to Singapore, and there will need to be an element of fun and excitement for the target audience.

While Singapore is the first city outside China to have a sky screen built by The Place Holdings, the company aims to scale and replicate its screens in 10 major cities around the world.