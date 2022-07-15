Spend NS55 credits at FairPrice and get a $6 voucher

NS55 credits can be used at FairPrice outlets.

Singapore is celebrating 55 years of National Service, thanking and rewarding all those who have contributed to the defence and security of this country.

And FairPrice is doing its part for them too.

All past and present national servicemen receive $100 worth of digital credits as part of the NS55 Recognition Package. These credits are digitally disbursed via the LifeSG mobile application.

On top of that, the supermarket chain is giving out its own vouchers for four days.

FairPrice has confirmed that its outlets are among the merchants where the credits can be spent. And you can get and spend the vouchers there too.

Those who spend a minimum of $55 of the NS55 credits via the LifeSG app during July 14 - 17 will receive a $6 return voucher, while stocks last.

This $6 voucher can then be used between Aug 1 and 9, 2022, with a minimum spend of $55.

“NS55 credits can be used at all FairPrice, FairPrice Finest, FairPrice Xtra, Finest Gourmet, Warehouse Club, Unity, Cheers (exclude unmanned Cheers stores) and FairPrice Xpress stores,” a FairPrice statement said.

NS Excellence Awards, Celebratory Gifts and NS HOME Awards can also be used for grocery and snacks purchases at these stores, it said.