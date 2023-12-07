S'pore cars caught in JB flash flood

In a video uploaded on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante, cars with Singapore licence number plate can be seen drifting in high water as flash flood hit Johor on Dec 6.

Many vehicles were caught in the flash flood but one vehicle in the video stood out.

A red Mercedes-Benz drifts in floodwater, its bonnet dipping into the water and its hazard lights still blinking.

Making light of the situation, a netizen commented that when drivers say they are heading to JB for a car wash, this is not what they have in mind.

The torrential downpour on Dec 6 triggered flash floods – waist-high in some places – in 25 locations in JB, according to The Star.

A Johor Fire and Rescue Department spokesman told the Malaysian daily that 20 firemen in two boats from the Larkin station were deployed to Kampung Mohd Amin. They had been called upon to rescue 46 victims, including 38 schoolchildren and a wheelchair-bound elderly person stuck in a house.

Muhammad Ikram Md Rashid, 24, told Bernama he could not go to work in Singapore as he fled his flood-hit house with only the shirt on his back.