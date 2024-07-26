Six-year-old girl still shaken after her abduction in Johor

The police said on July 22 that two men and one woman had been arrested in Iskandar Puteri to assist with investigations.

JOHOR BAHRU – The six-year-old girl who went missing in Johor for a few days may have returned safely to her family, but she does not want to be left alone.

Clearly still traumatised, the girl has yet to open up fully about the ordeal – where she was allegedly kidnapped in Iskandar Puteri on the evening of July 20.

According to her mother, she was physically unhurt based on a medical check-up at Hospital Selayang, after she was found at a budget hotel in Batang Kali, Selangor, on the morning of July 23.

“However, her mental state is still affected,” said Ling Tian Soon, Johor MCA Youth chief who shared what the mother told him after visiting the family on July 25.

“Her mother told us that she would be fine one moment, but she would suddenly feel scared the next.

“The girl has also told her mother not to leave her alone and that she wants her mum to keep talking to her,” he told The Star.

As such, the family would make sure that the girl is constantly accompanied by her siblings and family members, who would play with her to prevent her from feeling lonely.

“The girl also revealed that she was brought to ‘several’ places before ending up at the budget hotel in Batang Kali,” said Mr Ling, who is also Johor health and environment committee chairman.

“She spoke about her experience in fragments when asked by her 37-year-old mother, and has yet to open up fully,” he said.

“Her family does not want to probe her too much to avoid triggering her. Her mother also wants to give her space and time to express herself slowly.”

The girl’s family has obtained an appointment for her to see a psychiatrist at Hospital Sultanah Aminah soon to get an assessment of her mental state.

“From the assessment, the healthcare professional will determine the necessary steps and follow-up treatment. The Health Ministry will provide the needed support,” Mr Ling said.

“I have also told the family to reach out to me if they need any assistance, as they have to stay in Johor Bahru for the time being to assist in the police investigation.”

The family is originally from Kluang.

He said the girl, who is cheerful in nature, was eating and responding to questions well after returning home.

During his visit, Mr Ling presented her with some gifts, including stationery and a pink schoolbag, to cheer her up.

Upon receiving the gifts, the girl was seen smiling and showing her mother the items.

“Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, who is also concerned about her, had asked me to pass her some toys of her favourite cartoon character Kuromi.

“The girl seemed to be in good spirits and immediately started playing with her new toys,” Mr Ling said.

The six-year-old’s disappearance from a Bon Odori Japanese festival in Iskandar Puteri sparked national interest, with many turning to social media to share information about her in hopes of getting her home safely.

Five suspects – three men and two women – were arrested by the police earlier this week in relation to her disappearance, including a 31-year-old man found in the same budget hotel room as the girl.

Four of the suspects were placed under police custody until July 26, while the 31-year-old suspect was remanded until July 29. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK