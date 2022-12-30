S'pore couple throws $100k Harry Potter-themed wedding, complete with the famous magic mirror

Wanting a more personalised wedding experience connected to their favourite childhood series, a Singaporean couple threw a lavish Harry Potter-themed wedding for themselves.

Alvin Ng, 31 and Angeline Tan, 30, shared a 38-second TikTok clip of the elaborate set-up during their “magical wedding ceremony”.

Obviously, the whole affair, held at The St. Regis Singapore, didn't come cheap.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Tan revealed that the wedding costs amounted to "$90,000 to $100,000 all in".

Tan, a business owner, is the self-confessed Potterhead in the relationship and it was her who suggested the idea of a Harry Potter-themed wedding. "My husband likes [Harry Potter] reasonably enough but he's not crazy about it," she added.

Set designs from the Harry Potter movies were replicated at an impressive level of detail. From Hedwig, Harry Potter's beloved pet owl, resting in a cage to the Triwizard Tournament's golden dragon egg, the props on display gave the wedding venue a Hogwarts vibe.

Tan said many guests told her that it felt like "walking into a Harry Potter museum".

The centrepiece of the banquet had to be the custom-made Mirror of Erised on stage.

From the books and movies, the magical mirror is said to show one's deepest desires. For those who are the happiest, the mirror shows a reflection of them as it is, given that there is nothing they yearn for.

SCREENGRABS FROM THTANGE / TIKTOK

"So the idea was that, on that night, we would look into the mirror and see ourselves as we are, as it is our happiest state," Tan said.