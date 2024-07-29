S'pore wage helps M'sian man work towards early retirement

Ms Siti Nurzarina hugs Mr Aminurashid and always prays for her husband's safety on the road.

Mr Aminurashid spends time with his daughter Siti Nurqhalissiah who suffers from autism.

Every morning, Ms Siti Nurzarina would see her husband Mr Aminurashid off at their front door before he leaves for work on his motorcycle.

Mohd Aminurashid Ali Akbar lives with his wife, Ms. Siti Nurzarina Abu Zarim, and their three children Siti Nurbalqis Mohd Aminurashid, Siti Nurfalisha Mohd Aminurashid, Siti Nurqhalissiah Mohd Aminurashid in Gelang Patah, Johor Bahru.

Mr Mohd Aminurashid Ali Akbar, who lives in Johor Bahru, spent much of the past 14 years crossing the Causeway and working in Singapore.

As a result, he missed out on a lot of family time with his wife and three daughters, one of whom has autism.

However, his dedication has paid off handsomely and Mr Aminurashid is on the path to an early retirement to "make up for lost time" with his family.

He now owns three properties in Malaysia, all acquired through his hard-earned income from his job in Singapore. His family lives in one of the houses while he rents out the other two for extra income.

The 36-year-old commissioning supervisor in the shipping and marine sector told Berita Harian: "I leave home while it is still dark and return home when it is already dark."

Mr Aminurashid wakes up at 4.30am and leaves his home at 5am. When he arrives at work at around 6am, he does his morning prayers and eats breakfast.

After a short nap, he starts his shift at 8am.

He often works overtime until 6.45pm and by the time he reaches his JB home in Gelang Patah, it is usually about 8pm.

The pandemic was particularly challenging for him and his family as he was forced to remain in Singapore when the borders closed.

"There was once I felt like quitting my job but I knew I needed the job for my family," he said, adding that his wife Siti Nurzarina Abu Zarim, 38, has been his pillar of support.

Mr Aminurashid described her as the glue that kept everything together, handling the home and children on her own.

When asked if he had any advice for fellow Malaysians considering working in Singapore, Mr Aminurashid said: "Don't give up easily. While you're young, focus on saving money. Malaysians don't have the Central Provident Fund, so it's important to be disciplined with your finances."

He began his career in a Malaysian palm oil mill before moving to Singapore, where he saw a significant increase in his income of RM700 ($201).

His starting salary in Singapore was $950 but received a pay bump after he furthered his education at the Institute of Technical Education.