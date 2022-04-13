Multiple people shot in New York subway station

NEW YORK (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - Multiple people were shot and at least 13 were injured on Tuesday (April 12) in a New York City subway station where authorities found undetonated explosive devices, the Fire Department said, in the latest spasm of violence in the city’s transit system.

The incident occurred during the morning commute at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighbourhood, according to news media.

CNN and other media reported that at least five people were shot, citing sources in the New York Fire Department.

It was not immediately clear whether the number of injured people included those who were shot.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was on the scene, and the FBI said it also was responding.

There are no active explosive devices, the NYPD said on Twitter shortly before 10am.

Several people were shot, injured in a shooting in #NewYork subway station in #Brooklyn. #NYPD has issued an advisory to avoid the area of 36th Street and 4th Avenue area in the city. pic.twitter.com/bKUIIYqPRQ — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) April 12, 2022

Police said they were searching for a Black man with an orange construction vest and a gas mask who is about 5 feet, 8 inches (173cm) and weighs about 175 (79kg) to 180 pounds.

The New York Police Department warned people to stay away from the area, which is known for its thriving Chinatown, views of the Statue of Liberty and Industry City, a sprawling warehouse district that has become home to many creative businesses.

Video footage showed a massive law enforcement presence around the subway station, including heavily armed officers and dozens of police cruisers and emergency vehicles.

Service has been halted on the D, N and R trains in Brooklyn and some stations in Manhattan, and commuters were told to expect major delays on those lines as well as the B, F and Q.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) urged riders to take alternate subway or bus lines.

All subway trains have been moved into stations, and officers are inspecting all stations and trains as part of its investigation, the NYPD said on Twitter.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said she has been briefed on the incident.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who has Covid and was isolating, continues to be briefed, according to a spokesman.

"President Biden has been briefed on the latest developments regarding the New York City subway shooting," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

"White House senior staff are in touch with Mayor Adams and Police Commissioner Sewell to offer any assistance as needed."

The incident comes as the MTA struggles to restore subway ridership to pre-pandemic levels while crime and people seeking shelter in the system have increased.

About 3.3 million people ride the subway during the weekday, down from an average 5.5 million in 2019, according to the MTA’s latest ridership data.

The 36th Street station was serving about 13,342 weekday riders in 2019 before the pandemic. In 2020, it served about 6,000.