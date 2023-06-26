S'porean motorcyclist dies after being flung off JB highway

Photos of the accident were shared on Facebook by Sin Mah Bike Towing in a bid to find the victim's family and friends.

A Singaporean motorcyclist fell to his death after being flung off a Malaysia highway flyover early on Monday morning.

According to a report by Malaysia’s Chinese-language newspaper China Press, the 22-year-old was on his way to the Johor checkpoint via the Eastern Dispersal Link highway when the accident took place at about 2am. He was on his way back to Singapore.

He allegedly lost control of his Honda CB400 motorcycle, hit the stone wall of the flyover and was flung off the highway. Photos shared by Sin Mah Bike Towing on Facebook show bloodstains under the highway.

The towing company had been called to the scene and put up the photos on social media in an attempt to contact the rider’s family.

Mr Steven Lew, the founder of the company, told The Straits Times that the victim’s brother-in-law contacted him at about 10am.

“I think he saw the Facebook post which was being shared online. It’s honestly quite sad because the deceased just got his licence in May, so it’s been about a month since he got it.

“He may have been unfamiliar with the highway, which has a sharp corner, and that could’ve caused the accident,” he said.

Mr Lew added that the Singapore-registered motorcycle skidded about a kilometre away from where the body was found.

He also said it was a rental vehicle, although he is unsure which company it was rented from.

In tributes posted on Facebook, the victim was identified as Muhammad As Daniel Abdullah, with his brother-in-law saying that the body will be taken to Pusara Aman Mosque for the last rites.

ST has contacted the South Johor Bahru District Police for more information.