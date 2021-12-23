Singapore

SportSG orders Anytime Fitness gym linked to Omicron cluster to close 10 days

A patron entering the Anytime Fitness gym in Bukit Timah on Dec 21, 2021.PHOTO: ST FILE
Adeline Tan
Dec 23, 2021 04:30 pm

The Anytime Fitness gym in Bukit Timah recently linked to the suspected Omicron cluster has been ordered to close for 10 days after it did not ensure that patrons adhered to safe management measures (SMMs).

Sport Singapore (SportSG) said in a statement on Thursday (Dec 23) that the gym in Bukit Timah Shopping Centre has been issued with a notice of composition and ordered to close for 10 days from Wednesday.

It said: "SportSG urges all sport and fitness operators and patrons to remain vigilant and adhere strictly to the SMMs which are put in place to keep the community safe. Enforcement action will be taken against businesses or individuals who fail to comply with the SMMs."

It added that it will continue to work with the sport and fitness industry to bring sport and physical activities back in a safe and responsible manner.

The Ministry of Health said early on Tuesday morning that two Covid-19 cases linked to the gym have tested preliminary positive for the Omicron variant. The test result of a third case was pending.

