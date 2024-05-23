SQ321: M'sian steward undergoes surgeries

Six Malaysians are being treated at Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital.

Nine Malaysians on flight SQ321 that was diverted to Bangkok on May 21 after experiencing severe turbulence, are receiving treatment in Thailand.

Malaysian Ambassador to Thailand Jojie Samuel said consulate officers have visited the six Malaysians who were receiving treatment at Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital and three at Samitivej Sukhumvit Hospital.

One of them, a 32-year-old Singapore Airlines steward, underwent two surgeries after sustaining injuries to his head, legs and spine.

'He is in stable condition," Mr Samuel told Bernama.

'We will monitor his situation closely and extend assistance as needed."

The other eight Malaysians sustained injuries to their ribs or complained of neck pains and headaches.

Other than the six Malaysians, three Australians, six Britons, two Singaporeans and one person each from Hong Kong, New Zealand and the Philippines were in the intensive care unit at Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital, according to The Guardian.

Many of those in hospital had head injuries, according to Thai officials.