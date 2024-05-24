SQ321: S’porean previously in ICU discharged

According to an update from Bangkok's Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital, 34 passengers remain in its premises as at noon on May 24.

A Singaporean who was previously in the intensive care unit at a Bangkok hospital has been discharged, while 48 passengers from Singapore Airlines Flight SQ321 remain hospitalised.

According to an update from Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital, 34 passengers remain on its premises as at noon on May 24, with another 12 at Samitivej Sukhumvit Hospital and two at Bangkok Hospital.

The 34 at Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital – comprising 14 men and 20 women – are from countries such as Australia, Britain, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

In its update given on May 23, the hospital had said there were 41 passengers hospitalised, including one Singaporean.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event on May 24, Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said he was relieved that passengers who were injured when the SIA plane encountered severe turbulence are recovering, and that some have already been discharged from the hospital and returned home.

He said investigators from Singapore’s Transport Safety Investigation Bureau (TSIB) are going through data from the cockpit voice recorder and the flight data recorder.

“We await the investigation findings to understand what happened during those moments,” Mr Chee added.

Investigators from TSIB, a department of the Ministry of Transport responsible for investigating air, marine and rail accidents and incidents, arrived in Bangkok on the night of May 21.

The Singapore-bound Boeing 777-300ER encountered turbulence on May 21 over the Irrawaddy Basin in Myanmar about 10 hours after departing from London, leaving one dead and dozens injured.

Asked what support the Government is providing to the Singaporeans who remain in Bangkok, Mr Chee said: “We will continue to provide whatever support and assistance that is necessary, working closely with the SIA and also the Thai authorities to bring the passengers and crew home as soon as possible.”

He praised the cabin crew on SQ321, noting that they continued to look after and help passengers despite being injured themselves.

“I am truly appreciative and grateful to all the crew members for their dedication and their professionalism,” he added.

In a Facebook post, SIA said 61 passengers and two crew members from SQ321 are still in Bangkok as at 7.30pm on May 24.

SIA is in contact with all of them, and customer care representatives have been assigned to provide updates and help each passenger, the airline added.

“Where requested, we have facilitated travel to Bangkok for their families and loved ones.”