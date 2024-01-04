Staring incident believed to have sparked Orchard Central attack that left 6 injured

Five men and one woman suffered injuries in the alleged attack by a 30-year-old man on the 11th floor of Orchard Central.

A purported staring incident is believed to have led to an altercation at Orchard Central on Jan 1.

Five men and one woman suffered injuries in the alleged attack by a 30-year-old man. He has been arrested for his suspected involvement in the case of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon.

In a media release on Jan 3, the police said preliminary investigations revealed a purported staring incident between the suspect and an 18-year-old male victim.

The suspect then attacked the victim. He also attacked four other men and a 27-year-old woman. The four men and one woman had either been trying to intervene and stop the attack, or had come across the commotion, the police said.

All six victims, aged between 18 and 30, were treated at the hospital and have since been discharged.

The victims are believed to have suffered knife wounds, but the police have not provided further information on the alleged weapon.

Blood stains were spotted in various places along a 200m stretch on the 11th floor of the mall a day after the incident.

The units on the 11th floor are occupied by dance club Ark 11, a steakhouse and a restaurant.

The police said the suspect had fled before officers arrived, but they were able to establish his identity with the help of police cameras and arrested him on Jan 2.

The police added that they have zero tolerance for such brazen acts of violence and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law.

The suspect was charged on Jan 4.

According to his charge sheet, Adam Hambali Seddon, 30, allegedly voluntarily caused hurt to Carmelo Joshua Emilio Esmond D’Sylva, using an unknown instrument for stabbing or cutting which, when used as a weapon, is likely to cause death.

The alleged attack occurred at around 4am near dance club Ark11 on the 11th floor of the mall, stated court documents.

Seddon also allegedly breached the conditions of his remission order to not commit any offence, which he was subjected to, between Aug 12, 2023, and Dec 10, 2024.

The prosecution requested that Seddon be remanded for a week for investigations and to help the police trace accomplices, if any.

Appearing in court via video-link at around noon on Jan 4, Seddon asked the court for him to be released on bail.

The prosecutor said any request for bail can be looked into after his remand.

Seddon’s case will be heard again on Jan 11.

Those convicted of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon can be jailed for up to seven years, fined, caned, or receive any combination of such punishments.