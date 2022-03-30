Student helps older man with white cane to safely cross busy road

Kindness is alive and well in Singapore.

A Stomp user was touched to see a student helping a visually-impaired man to cross the road outside Parkway Parade safely on Friday (March 25).

He sent photos showing the student in red and white guiding the older man across that evening.

The older man has a white cane in one hand and holds the student’s arm with the other.

The Stomper described it as a heartwarming sight that left him feeling good.

The same contributor had sent in something similar the previous week.

He had spotted a young man helping an elderly woman to cross the road in Bugis on March 17.

That good deed was featured in an article on Stomp that had garnered over 65,000 views, with many netizens praising the young man.

Bottom line: Just look around and you may see a kind act - or someone in need of one.