Suspected sex workers nabbed in Parklane Shopping Mall raid

In a raid at Parklane Shopping Mall on April 2, at least two suspected sex workers were arrested and several middle-aged men questioned.

TNP in March reported that the mall was plagued by seedy business – shops claiming to provide services such as massage and hairdressing had skimpily-dressed women soliciting business from male passers-by.

A business owner, who did not want to be named, told Lianhe Zaobao that about five plainclothes officers went to the fifth floor of the mall at about 4.30pm on April 2.

Several middle-aged men – believed to be customers of the "special services" at the raided shops – were questioned during the raid that went on for about an hour.

"Majority of the women suspected of providing sexual services are believed to have come from China and Vietnam," said to the business owner, adding that the management tried to clamp down on the seedy businesses but there had not been much improvement.

"These businesses would lie low for a while and reopen."

The Chinese daily reported that at least two suspected sex workers were arrested in the raid.