Suspects in Little India murder taken to crime scene

Four men allegedly involved in the Kitchener Road fight that left one dead were escorted to the crime scene by police officers on Sept 27.

One of them was Muhammad Sajid Saleem, 22, who was charged with murdering Mr Dhinessh Vasie, 25, near Kim San Leng Eating House coffee shop in Verdun Road, near Kitchener Road, on Sept 22.

At around 11.45am, Sajid arrived in an unmarked vehicle in handcuffs and was escorted by four police officers.

Wearing a red shirt, black shorts and slippers, he walked with his head lowered along Sam Leong Road.

The media could not follow him as he made a right turn into an alley due to a police cordon.

Around 25 minutes later, he was taken to the coffee shop, where officers questioned him with the help of an interpreter.

Sajid gestured to the ground near some chairs, and an officer placed a marked arrow there.

He was escorted to an alley beside the coffee shop before returning to the unmarked car with officers at around 12.20pm.

Sajid faces the death penalty if convicted.

Three other men, Kirrthik Roshan Prem Ananth, 22, Pradave Shashi Kumar, 20, and Satish Jason Prabahas, 23, were also taken back to the crime scene separately.

They wore white shirts and were expressionless while speaking to investigators, who led them through the alley and to the coffeeshop.

Satish was the last to leave the scene with investigators at around 2.30pm, and the police cordons were lifted.

On Sept 23, Kirrthik, Pradave, Satish and two women were charged with rioting with a deadly weapon while being members of an unlawful assembly, in connection with the case.

The two women are Nur Diyana Harun Al Rasheed, 24, and Kasthuri Kallidas Marimuthu, 24.

The five allegedly caused hurt to Mr Dhinessh, Mr Naviinjaay C. Nathan and Mr K. Vicknesh.

Those convicted of rioting while armed with a deadly weapon can face up to 10 years’ jail and caning.

Diyana and Kasthuri cannot be caned as they are women.