Taxi driver hospitalised after collision with SAF vehicle on Pioneer Road North

Police said the taxi driver was conscious when taken to the National University Hospital. PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM SINGAPORE ROADS ACCIDENT.COM/FACEBOOK
Syarafana Shafeeq
Nov 09, 2022 11:01 am

A 73-year-old taxi driver was found trapped in the driver’s seat and taken to hospital on Tuesday, after an accident involving a Singapore Armed Forced (SAF) vehicle on Pioneer Road North.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told The Straits Times that it was alerted to the accident at about 10.45am, and when it arrived on the scene, a person was found trapped in the driver’s seat of a taxi and rescued with the use of hydraulic equipment.

Police said the taxi driver was conscious when taken to the National University Hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, ComfortDelGro’s group chief branding and communications officer Tammy Tan said: “Our taxi was travelling straight with the traffic light in its favour when it was hit by a SAF vehicle executing a right turn from the opposite direction”

She said there was no passenger in the taxi and that the company is in touch with the driver’s family to assist him as he recuperates.

The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said it was aware of the accident and assisting police investigations. No SAF personnel were injured, the spokesperson added.

Footage circulating on social media shows the blue taxi and SAF truck having collided under a flyover, with SAF personnel helping at the scene of the accident.

 

