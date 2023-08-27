Taxi driver injured in accident involving sports car

The police said they were alerted to the accident on AYE towards Marina Coastal Expressway at about 9.20am on Saturday.

A taxi driver was taken to hospital after his vehicle was involved in a collision with a sports car on Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on Saturday morning.

The police said they were alerted to the accident on the AYE towards Marina Coastal Expressway at about 9.20am.

A 30-second video circulating in online chat groups shows motorists avoiding debris, including a wheel, scattered across all four lanes of a viaduct.

A taxi is stopped in the leftmost lane and its rear seems to be damaged.

Farther up ahead, a black sports car is seen in the rightmost lane, with damage to its front and left side.

A 56-year-old taxi driver was conscious when taken to Raffles Hospital by the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

A 41-year-old male car driver refused to be taken to hospital and is assisting police with investigations.

Earlier on Saturday, at about 9.10am, the police were alerted to another accident about 5km away from the AYE accident site. This other incident involved a car that had skidded along Sheares Avenue towards East Coast Parkway.

A 55-year-old male car driver and his 53-year-old female passenger were conscious when taken to Raffles Hospital, and police investigations are ongoing.