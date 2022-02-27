Technician about to take VTL home dies in tragic accident in Tampines

A Malaysian working in Singapore died in a road accident in Tampines one day before he was due to return home using the vaccinated travel lane (VTL).

The 36-year-old aircraft technician was riding his motorcycle when the accident occurred on Tampines Avenue 1 in the early hours of Thursday (Feb 24), Shin Min Daily News reported.

It wasn’t immediately clear how long the man had been away from home during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He was reportedly trying to avoid a 72-year-old man crossing the road.

It appears the motorcyclist then lost control of the vehicle and crashed.

He later died of his injuries in hospital.

The elderly pedestrian was also taken to hospital.

A witness, described by Shin Min as a colleague of the deceased, was quoted as saying it was raining at the time of the accident.

The 25-year-old was reportedly on her way home in a private-hire vehicle when she saw the man unconscious, bleeding from the head.

In response to queries from Shin Min, the police said they received a call for assistance a little after 1.45am that day, and were investigating.