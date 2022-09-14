Teen attempts to force lit cigarette into cat’s mouth at void deck; netizens cry foul

A teenager’s attempt to force a lit cigarette into a cat’s mouth recently has got many netizens up in arms, with many calling for authorities to take action against him.

His actions were captured in a video uploaded on Sgfollowsall's Instagram page on Monday (Sept 12).

In the video, the teen, dressed in a red T-shirt, approaches and “offers” a lit cigarette to a cat resting on a ledge at a HDB void deck.

The cat first sniffs the cigarette and moves away before the teen holds it down and continues to force the cigarette into the struggling animal's mouth.

It is not known where the incident took place.

The video has since garnered several comments from angry netizens who expressed their contempt for the teen's actions. Some also tagged the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) to the post.

In response to media queries, the SPCA confirmed that they are investigating the incident, and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

According to the SPCA, animals face the risk of blood cancer, lymphoma and mouth cancer when they ingest the toxic particles from a cigarette.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to dial 6287 5355 ext 9 to contact SPCA. Alternatively, you can also email SPCA at inspector@spca.org.sg. Any details provided will be treated in the strictest of confidence.