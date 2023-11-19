Teenager and two men arrested for conspiracy to commit robbery in Punggol

Cash and a knife were seized following a teenager's arrest for his suspected involvement in a case of conspiracy to commit robbery.

A 16-year-old has been arrested along with two men for their suspected involvement in a case of conspiracy to commit robbery, said the police.

On Nov 18, the police were alerted to a case of robbery along Punggol Field.

According to investigations, the victim, a 33-year-old man, had received an offer from a stranger on the Telegram messaging platform to trade cryptocurrency tokens for cash.

At the stranger’s instructions, the victim met up with the male teenager at Punggol Field to hand over cash amounting to about $81,000.

While counting the cash, the teenager allegedly grabbed the bag containing the cash and fled. The victim gave chase and stopped the teenager, who took out a kitchen knife but dropped it.

The teenager was detained with the assistance of two men and one woman. He was subsequently arrested. The cash was fully recovered.

The police identified two men who were believed to be involved in the case.

On the same day, a 33-year-old man was arrested near Circuit Road, while a 27-year-old man was arrested along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 9.

The teenager and the 33-year-old man will be charged in court on Nov 20 with conspiracy to commit robbery.

Police investigations against the 27-year-old man are ongoing.

The police advised members of the public to not carry large amounts of cash in public.

When confronted in a robbery, members of the public should remain calm, take note of the physical appearance and distinctive features of the perpetrator, and call for the police as soon as possible.