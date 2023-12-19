Those travelling by car to Malaysia at year-end could face 3-hour wait

ICA said it expects very heavy traffic at both Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints till the end of 2023.

Travellers who plan to enter Malaysia by car should expect to wait up to three hours for immigration clearance, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a statement on Dec 19.

ICA said it expects very heavy traffic at both Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints till the end of 2023 due to the upcoming Christmas Day and New Year’s Day long weekends.

Even before the long weekends, traffic flow at both land checkpoints has already exceeded pre-Covid-19 levels. During the Dec 15 to 17 weekend, more than 1.3 million travellers passed through the checkpoints, which is equivalent to close to 435,000 crossings daily.

This was an increase of close to 30,000 travellers compared with the same period in 2019.

ICA added that it has also stepped up security measures at the checkpoints in light of the situation in the Middle East, where war broke out on Oct 7 after Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israel.

Before embarking on their journey, motorists are advised to check the traffic situation at both checkpoints on the Land Transport Authority’s OneMotoring website or the Expressway Monitoring and Advisory System installed on the Bukit Timah and Ayer Rajah expressways.

Updates on traffic conditions will be posted on ICA’s Facebook and X accounts and broadcast on local radio stations Kiss92, One FM 91.3, 96.3 Hao FM and UFM100.3.

ICA asked motorists to be patient and observe traffic rules, maintain lane discipline and cooperate with officers on-site when using the land checkpoints.

It said that it works closely with the Traffic Police to ensure road discipline at critical junctions and roads leading to the checkpoints.

“Errant motorists caught queue-cutting will be turned away and made to re-queue,” it said.

ICA added that departing travellers driving Singapore-registered cars are reminded to observe the “three-quarter tank” rule.

Those who offend may be issued a composition sum of up to $500 or be prosecuted in court.

In addition, they will be turned back at the checkpoints and not allowed to proceed with their journey into Malaysia, the agency added.

On Dec 12, a Singaporean motorist, who had been stopped at Woodlands Checkpoint for allegedly breaching the three-quarter tank rule, dragged an ICA officer several metres after he refused to comply with the officer’s instructions.

The car nearly hit a pedestrian and nearby stationary vehicles.

Its driver was arrested and will be charged with the offence of causing hurt by a rash act that endangers the life or personal safety of others.

The offence carries a jail term of up to one year, a fine of up to $5,000, or both.