Three-car accident at Bedok junction leaves one car on grass patch
Three cars were involved in an accident at the junction of Upper Changi Road East and Bedok Road on Friday morning (Feb 25), resulting in one vehicle mounting a curb and stopped on a grass patch.
In response to a query from Stomp, the police said they were alerted to the accident at 10.43am.
A 39-year-old male driver refused to be taken to hospital.
A Stomper, who shared a video of the scene, said the impact of the accident sent one of the cars flying onto the grass patch.
In the video, a white car can be seen on the grass patch with its rear bumper dislodged, while the other two cars - a Mercedes and a Honda SUV - are almost head-on in the middle of the intersection.
Police investigations are ongoing.
